To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Jennifer Kannan for mayor of Methuen.
I first met Jennifer when she joined the board of The Psychological Center, before I became CEO and was serving at the center in a different capacity. At that time the center had reached a crisis point. Some board members were pushing for closure of the agency because of lack of funding. Other board members were resigning.
Jennifer and the remaining board members refused to give up. They knew that the center’s programs – Pegasus House, Daybreak Shelter and Women’s View -- were badly needed by their communities, including Methuen, where thousands of people are the beneficiaries of our services each year.
They rolled up their sleeves and got to work. It wasn’t easy, but they righted the ship.
The Psychological Center is now fiscally sound and robustly providing services.
It is no exaggeration to say that were it not for Jennifer and the other board members who stayed and the new members who joined, our doors would be closed. The people who need substance abuse education and treatment, recovery support services, mental health counseling, safe shelter and life skills for a future filled with promise would be left without those supports.
Given what she did for the Psychological Center, I believe that Jennifer’s skills as a problem solver and strategic thinker will serve the city of Methuen well when she is elected Mayor.
Carina Pappalardo
CEO, The Psychological Center
Methuen