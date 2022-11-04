To the editor:
Lawrence is an immigrant city, and my life’s story is one that many in our community can relate to. I was born in the Dominican Republic and immigrated at 18 years old. I graduated from Lawrence High School, learned English at Northern Essex Community College, and worked hard to earn associate and bachelor’s degrees while raising a child as a single mom.
Living in the city of Lawrence has given me more opportunities than I could ever imagine. I’ve worked for a sitting congressman, earned a law degree from Massachusetts School of Law, and founded my own immigration law firm to open similar doors for those in our community.
I know Lawrence, and I’m voting for Lori Trahan for Congress because I know she’s good for our city.
When we call, Lori answers. Ask any of our elected officials or community leaders about working with her, and they’ll tell you the same thing. Whether it was during the gas explosions, the pandemic, the baby formula shortage, or any other time, Lori showed up and she fought for us.
We need someone like that representing Lawrence in Congress. That’s why Lori Trahan has my vote this year.
Zoila Gomez
Lawrence
