To the editor:
I am writing in support of Val Roman for Windham’s state representative Nov. 8.
I support Valerie because she shares my same values in the quality of education our children deserve. I know she will fight to keep Windham’s schools at the level of excellence they have achieved. She will work hard to limit public taxpayer money being funneled to private and religious schools through the newly approved school voucher program. She will fight for our town to get adequate funding from the state so we can maintain the quality of our schools without raising our already high property taxes.
As a product of public schools, Valerie went on to go to Wellesley College, majoring in math and economics and minoring in education with a secondary school education certification. She is a bestselling author and has had a successful 40-year career as a senior technology consultant.
I say “no” to school vouchers and “yes” to keeping Windham’s schools at the top level. Our kids deserve a quality education. That’s why my choice for Windham’s state representative is Valerie Roman!
Please join me in voting for Windham’s kids and electing Val Roman as state representative this Nov. 8 at the high school between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Theresa Abbamondi
Windham
