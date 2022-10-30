To the editor:
I am writing today in support of N.H. Executive Councilor Janet Stevens at elections Nov. 8. I am not one to jump in the political arena, but I would be remiss not to speak up about all she has done for our district over her last term.
As a state, we have been in a mental health crisis during the pandemic, and an increasing one post-COVID. Janet has stepped in and stepped forward, pushing for improved care, more beds, and helping providers manage what we have been facing.
I have never met someone who fights like she does for her constituents. I am so grateful that she came into my life and is in our state to fight for both providers and patients alike. We are all in this together and I am just so incredibly grateful to have her in our corner. I can call her for just about anything. She always answers and then helps me help my patients or peers to figure it out.
Again, I am not one to jump in, but Janet is the real deal. She is a solid, transparent and loving person who leads with passion to fight for what is just. I am hopeful that she will win the re-election but wanted to pass on some real, raw information to our voters.
Dr. Rhonda Hodge
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.