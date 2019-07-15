To the editor:
Military leadership agrees that investing in development in unstable regions is the best way to prevent conflict and keep our troops out of needless wars.
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis even said, “If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition.”
I would like to thank Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey for cosponsoring the Global Fragility Act, and would urge our other representatives to do the same.
We need to keep our troops safe, and the best way to do that is to eliminate the poverty that terrorist networks feed on.
Martina Rethman
North Andover