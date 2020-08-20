To the editor:
My husband is a U.S. Marine, my sister is social worker with a multiracial family, and I was born neurofibromatosis, a serious condition that required brain surgery and causes medical complications such as cardiomyopathy and chronic widespread pain. At 37, I have lived with these issues for 20 years, as well as the embarrassment of being disabled at this age.
Because many of the issues that Rep. Joe Kennedy champions are close to my life (mental health and substance abuse treatment, veterans’ services, civil rights and disability rights), I went to see him speak before COVID-19 struck. His campaign seamlessly arranged for handicapped parking and seating for me, and I felt welcome before I even arrived.
Then, when he spoke, he was talking to me — addressing the issues I care most about.
Inspired, I volunteered for the campaign. When COVID-19 hit, our efforts were shifted to community check-in calls to help with the needs of the most vulnerable.
The calls were incredible. I helped a woman with chronic pain who had just lost her husband to suicide apply for disability services, and I got a woman living alone with end-stage cancer into a nursing facility.
There were many others. So many lives were changed because Kennedy cared more about people about votes.
Joe Kennedy is a champion for people. To quote Alexander den Heijer, “Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have”.
That is what Joe Kennedy does every day.
Kate Driscoll
Haverhill