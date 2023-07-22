To the editor:
I have to admit that I have never been a fan of the Kennedy family political brand, but RFK Jr.’s candidacy for the presidency seems different and presents a refreshing alternative to the naked marxist class politics that dominate the media and Democrat party today.
His defense of the First Amendment during the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government against government censorship of free speech in legacy media and on social media platforms was inspirational. His arguments and palpable indignation against government censorship were made all the more impactful by the jaw-dropping dishonest and morally corrupt attacks on his character by members of his own party.
His positions were distorted; words taken out of context; transparent guilt-by-association smears; not being allowed to speak or defend himself. He was accused and framed as being a racist and anti-semite by members of his own party! All of this was for having the temerity to defend that quintessential American Right: freedom of speech and press. The right to say what you want and not have the government or its minions silence you.
We need a return to that old-line liberalism where the right to say what you want is defended by your political opponents even if it is obnoxious and repellent. We do not need or want government bureaucrats passing judgment on what is allowed or forbidden. When the government engages in that practice it is always abused and results in totalitarianism, as we can see happening today.
Richard Anthony
Plaistow
