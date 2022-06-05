To the editor:
Let me start with the fact that the MCAS test is too stressful for kids. Spending too much time on the MCAS test makes a lot of students very restless. The options of coloring, reading a book, or putting our heads down are not the best options for every student. Many of the students require physical activity or something they can do to relieve stress and frustration.
I believe that having the option to play on our Chromebooks after completing the MCAS would help many students out. There are many options to choose fromn like the website Cool Math Games or the program Prodigy, as long as we are quiet and have headphones on.
I feel like this option can help many students, especially if many students are restless after they took the test.
Justin Javier
Grade 4, Arlington Elementary School, Lawrence
