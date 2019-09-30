To the editor:
On Sept. 18, Kingston Reps. Kenneth Weyler, David Welch, Dennis Green and Mark Pearson voted against the best interest of our town. House Bill 365, a bi-partisan bill that handily passed the Legislature earlier this year, would have raised the net metering cap for energy projects from 1 megawatt to 5 megawatts. Despite a unanimous vote in the state Senate and an overwhelming majority in the House, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the bill.
Our representatives had the opportunity to override the veto — a vote that failed by only five votes.
Why is net metering important to Kingston?
Our closed landfill currently sits idle, but if this bill had passed, a commercial solar power plant with thousands of panels could have been placed there. Town leaders have been anticipating this opportunity, and solar developers have expressed interest. Such a project would have created good paying local jobs during construction and tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue for our town.
It would have generated more than enough electricity to power all the municipal buildings in Kingston and some extra to that could be sold to other electric customers.
So why then would our state representatives vote against the economic interests of their town, even after being urged by a majority of the Board of Selectmen and others to override the governor’s veto?
They might tell you that increasing the cap would raise the cost of electricity. This is simply not true. Competition drives costs down, not up. It’s called supply and demand.
They might even tell you that solar power doesn’t work in New Hampshire, but I think we can all agree that argument is outdated.
Simply put, they did it because the governor and party bosses told them to. That’s right — just what all Americans (in both parties) are disgusted with, partisan politics, plain and simple.
Shame on Reps. Wyler, Welch, Green and Pearson for not voting in their constituents’ best interest.
Rick Russman
Kingston