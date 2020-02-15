To the editor:
I am sorry to see Amy Klobuchar do as well as she did in the New Hampshire primary. I never heard of her until the Senate hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She was vindictive, mean spirited, duplicitous and disingenuous.
While she presents herself as a moderate and someone who can be inclusive, I highly doubt that is in her DNA. People who have pursued public office always paint a false picture of who they are. They pander to the political winds of the day.
A better barometer of who they are is to see them in action. To me, Klobuchar showed her true colors during the Kavanaugh hearings, and her colors were ugly.
The Democratic field for president is so weak. We have a bumbling, crooked, 40-year career politician who never accomplished squat, another career socialist who likewise never did squat, a fake Native American, a gay mayor of a small Midwest city and a vindictively ambitious phony.
Waiting in the wings are two billionaires who are trying to buy their way to the nomination despite being the antithesis of what Democrats say they stand for.
I hope Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the nomination so that America can decide if it likes capitalism or socialism.
Meanwhile, no one, including President Donald Trump, is talking about the still exploding national debt — $23 trillion and climbing like an Atlas five rocket.
It’s just another day in America — brought to you buy myriad cable channels, talking heads and endless commercials.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill