To the editor: Anxiety in children can have a significant impact on their learning. When children experience anxiety, their brains may be flooded with stress hormones, impairing their ability to focus, concentrate, and remember information. This can make it more difficult for them to learn and retain new information. It can also cause physical symptoms such as stomachaches, headaches, and fatigue, further interfering with a child’s learning ability. Additionally, anxiety can lead to avoidance behaviors, such as avoiding school or specific subjects, which can cause gaps in their learning.
Anxiety also can have a negative impact on a child’s self-esteem and confidence, which can further impact their motivation to learn and their willingness to take risks and try new things. It is essential for parents, teachers, and other caregivers to be aware of the signs of anxiety and to provide appropriate support and resources to help children manage their anxiety. This may include creating a calm and supportive learning environment such as social-emotional after-school programs. By addressing anxiety in children, we can help them to overcome barriers to learning and reach their full potential.
Richard Trotta Andover
