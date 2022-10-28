To the editor:
It is time for a proven representative. Someone who demonstrates true commitment to Windham and its residents. Someone who demonstrates the ability to work with people even if their opinions and backgrounds differ from hers. Kristi St. Laurent‘s track record, tackling complex issues and serving a broad range of stakeholders, is why I have the highest confidence she is the best person to serve our community. I’m tired of the yelling and meanness, Windham deserves level-headed action.
Kristi has extensive experience serving on the Planning Board, the Economic Development Committee, and the Windham Housing Authority. Thanks to Kristi’s tenacious efforts, the WHA committed to exploring affordable housing options for older adults in Windham. Gov. Sununu has also appointed her to the State Commission on Aging, where she chairs the task force to advocate for New Hampshire’s older adults. She has heard their pleas for support to remain in their homes and communities and is working with state and local authorities to expand aging-in-place resources.
Kristi advocates for preserving local control and smaller, but functional, government, where taxes are not wasted, but rather used wisely for Windham’s issues. She strongly supports controlling property taxes and is against the school voucher program because it will take money and resources away from Windham public schools. She will fight for women’s reproductive rights and is a champion for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community.
Don’t just vote party. Vote Kristi!
Tara Picciano
Windham
