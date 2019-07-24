To the editor:
I am writing in support of U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan and her decision to post the “Know Your Rights” information (“Trahan blasted for post on ICE raids,” July 17).
I urge everyone, immigrants and non-immigrants, to keep this guidance handy. The president’s singling out of four U.S. citizens as targets for indiscriminate deportation illustrates the risk we now all face as he, and a complicit GOP, use immigration and race as political weapons.
Does my name sound foreign to you? Could I be Québecois? Haitian? German? Am I a U.S. citizen?
Could my name show up in a database that triggers a traffic stop or pat-down at the airport?
Unless we know and defend our rights, as outlined by representative Trahan, it is only a matter of time until we will all be required to produce identification or be detained.
Lucius Michel
North Andover