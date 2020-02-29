To the editor:
Christine Kuzmitski, a Newton resident for the past five and a half years, is an extremely strong candidate for Sanborn Regional School District Budget Committee.
Not only is she a parent to trained professionals — one in the Lynn, Massachusetts, school district who works with special needs students — she was a highly successful professional herself. She spent 35 years with the same company, rising rapidly to No. 4 of 300 employees, topped only by the CEO, CFO and president. When she retired, her 30 direct reports tearfully stated they would miss her focus, humility and straight talk.
The user-friendly systems and procedures she developed, together with her competence and strong leadership, led to team-building efficiencies in her company. At the same time, her efficiency and down-to-earth business savvy were balanced by a warm and caring empathy that helped her open the door to more productivity and job satisfaction.
In Newton, Kuzmitski has become involved from day one, serving as vice chairwoman of recreation, on the Cable Committee and as a much-needed substitute teacher in the Sanborn district.
She will bring that leadership and responsible fiscal conservatism, together with a deep concern for life preparedness for the children, to the Budget Committee. She will represent all members of the community: parents, business and other professional people, retirees, and government employees, effectively and compassionately.
I hope your readers will vote for Christine Kuzmitski on March 10 for the Newton representative to the Sanborn Budget Committee.
Annie Collyer
Newton, N.H.