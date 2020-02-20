To the editor:
For those who don't know Christine Kuzmitski, who is running for Budget Committee in Newtown, I would like to share my thoughts.
I have worked with Kuzmitski on the Newton Recreation Commission for three years. She is a valuable member who seamlessly organizes many events for senior trips, family movie outings, luncheons and more. Her attention to detail ensures that these events are within budget, on time and successful.
You can also see her volunteering at Olde Home Day, Trunk or Treat and other town activities.
She is a gracious, thoughtful person who is a great listener and someone who gathers details and opinions before making decisions.
I have no doubt that Christine Kuzmitsku’s contributions will be an asset to the town on the Budget Committee.
Patricia Masterson
Newton