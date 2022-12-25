To the editor:
There is no greater argument for a return to legislative term limits than the fact that our country is in the worst shape it has been in decades — maybe centuries — and not a single incumbent U.S. senator lost his or her seat in 2022.
Upon winning reelection, both parties’ Senators are hard at work creating more inflation through extracurricular federal spending bills.
That just shows how incumbency, name recognition, machine politics, and PAC/partisan reelection dark money is what wins elections without term limits: performance and “ableism” are not even in the equation.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.