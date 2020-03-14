To the editor:
The entire state of New Hampshire should be disgusted by the partisanship the state Senate showed with the Land Conservation Heritage Investment Program.
This is an an incredible program that works to conserve and preserve New Hampshire’s historic buildings, farms and open spaces. It is a critical program to preserve our state’s unique culture and history.
It rightly has broad support across the political spectrum.
Recently the Legislature passed a tax increase on the transfers of real estate to give more funding to the program. Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear from the beginning that he could not support tax increases that drove up costs on first-time homebuyers. However, rather than just vetoing the bill, he worked with environmental advocates to put forward compromises.
First, Sununu offered to put a donation check box on the real estate transfer forms to allow people to voluntarily donate to the program. The Democrats rejected that idea.
Undeterred, the governor offered to give the program another $250,000 out of the current state budget. It is estimated that this funding could have benefited six to eight projects. Democrats again rejected that proposed compromise and refused to consider anything except a tax increase.
Incredibly, Sen. Dan Feltes admonished environmental advocates for working with Sununu to find a compromise. For Feltes and Democrats, they would rather hurt the program than permit the governor from getting anything accomplished in an election year.
This isn’t the New Hampshire way, and the Land Conservation Heritage Investment Program deserved better.
Rep. John Janigian
Salem, N.H.