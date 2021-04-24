To the editor:
In the late fall of 2020, National Grid destroyed an ecosystem that supported myriad species of indigenous plants, insects, reptiles, birds and mammals that thrived on land beneath the company’s power lines and ran through a wetland on the Boxford/Georgetown Rail Trail.
Residents protested the line clearing to the Georgetown Conservation Commission and the Georgetown Select Board, but the Conservation Commission did not have the power to stop it and the Select Board did not intervene.
That is why Massachusetts legislators must impose laws upon utility companies like National Grid to prevent them running roughshod over the crucial ecosystems beneath their lines, rather than leaving conservation commissions and governing bodies of individual towns to fight these powerful companies.
Nor should constituents have to trust a utility company’s internal land management stipulations, like those in National Grid’s Yearly Operational Plan, which the company can easily violate.
It is more urgent than ever that we protect and responsibly manage these wild places. Trees and shrubs are proven to be a significant weapon against global warming. Yet while there are now calls in our state to plant more trees, National Grid unnecessarily destroys them.
In this case, the decimated path was a public way, one that National Grid licensed, ironically, to Boxford for non-motorized recreational use. Now the path is lined with detritus; and everything there that offered us so much beauty and hope is gone.
Utility companies have committed these kinds of environmental crimes for decades. Our state legislators must permanently stop them.
Peggy Rambach
Andover