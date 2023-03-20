To the editor:
I am a mother of an 18-year-old son who is diagnosed with developmental disabilities and significant mental-health issues.
I am very concerned about the lack of available mental-health beds in the state of New Hampshire. In 2022, my son was brought to an emergency room on five different occasions, while struggling with his first episodes of psychosis. During these times to emergency rooms, my son waited for a total of two months. The longest wait time was 30 days in the emergency room before there was an available mental-health bed. This is 30 days without being allowed to go outside. This is 30 days without being allowed to go to school or see your friends.
I urge you to reach out to your legislators and urge them to support funding for providing more in-patient beds for both adults and children at mental health facilities, as well as community agencies, and further funding to hire more mental-health providers and social workers.
Without this funding, many individuals struggling with mental-health issues, as well as individuals with various types of disabilities, will continue to crowd emergency rooms that are not fully equipped to handle their delicate needs. By adequately funding these services, we will help ensure people with mental-health issues and other disabilities will receive the needed care to live productive lives.
Kristen Sheppard Derry
