To the editor:
NH Lawmakers: I strongly oppose HB1431 and urge you to defeat it.
In our nearly 50 years in New Hampshire, there never has been such an assault on our public education system, our teachers, counselors, principals, staffs, school boards and superintendents as we are seeing now.
In the past two years an aggressively loud, but small number of parents have complained about every conceivable action or lesson they dislike in the classroom and in the school library. Clearly, their goal is not to improve, but to destroy public education in our state.
We’re sending tax dollars to private and religious schools, muzzling teachers, and demanding they be reported if they mention race or gender in their classrooms! Now HB1431, disguised as “parental rights” legislation, will instead, disclose private counseling sessions with students.
This is unconscionable and extremely dangerous.
Gov. Chris Sununu vowed to veto HB1431. Don’t let it reach his desk.
Carla Billingham
Salem, N.H.
