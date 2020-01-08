To the editor:
Why can’t both parties work together to end all childhood cancers within this decade?
Both Sent. John McCain and Edward Kennedy died from brain tumors. Cancer can affect anyone, it is something we should all be able to work together on ending.
Kennedy's 12-year-old son, Edward Kennedy Jr., was diagnosed with bone cancer and his leg was amputated and he then underwent a long, difficult, experimental, two-year drug treatment.
You would think that ending cancer, especially childhood cancers, would be something both parties could work together on, since we all have been personally affected.
I, myself, have Stage 4 cancer — giant cell sarcoma, undifferentiated soft parts. I want to put something in place to fund medical research before I go, so the next generation has better options than I do.
I can tell you what we got today is brutal and ineffective. But when I contact my representatives, I get little more than a polite reply thanking me for wanting to make a difference.
No one wants to introduce legislation that makes ending childhood cancer a must-achieve goal for this decade.
If not now, when? Don’t we owe this to our children?
Larry Oliveto
Derry