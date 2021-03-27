Shutesbury - Geraldine L. "Gerri" (Pariseau) Strangman 72, of Shutesbury, Mass., passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gerri was born February 8, 1949 in Beverly, daughter of the late Alfred F. Pariseau and Emily K. (Moser) Parisea…