To the editor:
From frequent blood sugar checks to diet monitoring, being a diabetic is not easy. And being a senior comes with a variety of other health care challenges.
Luckily, I have a Medicare Advantage plan which helps me stay on top of my care.
When I retired and switched to Medicare Advantage, I was so grateful that I had the option to continue to visit my regular doctor that I’ve seen for over 20 years, without any co-pays.
Not having any co-pays makes a huge difference when you are on budget like myself, especially as I visit the doctor’s office more than most due to my diabetes. And as the COVID-19 crisis hit, my plan expanded coverage for telehealth, protecting me from unnecessary potential exposure at the doctor’s office.
I was also relieved that I never had to deal with the hassle that often comes with switching insurance plans, which includes switching pharmacies and accessing my medications. My diabetic supplies continue to be covered through my existing pharmacy.
I couldn’t be happier with the care that I receive through Medicare Advantage, as a senior and diabetic.
Over 67,000 New Hampshire seniors like me rely on Medicare Advantage for their health care, which provides me with quality care at an affordable price.
I ask our lawmakers in Congress to stand up for Medicare Advantage and protect and strengthen the program.
Jessica Casey
Salem, N.H.