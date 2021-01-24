To the editor:
I’ve been glad to see The Eagle-Tribune cover the ban on sports for Lawrence High School.
In speaking with former students in Lawrence, they feel (correctly) that their city is being singled out and stigmatized.
A lot of their teams were recently seeing major culture changes and gaining momentum. I pray they come back stronger, but we cannot assume “kids are resilient” as we continue to make them sacrifice for adults.
Their mental and physical health is struggling, and college prospects have in many cases been ruined.
Maybe you never felt the pride and adrenaline of representing your school and being part of a team. If so, I feel sorry for you.
Maybe you did, but you think that today’s youth need to give that up for our demoralizing fears. Our children are more than disease vectors. Give them back their childhoods.
Lawrence has been further singled out when parks were closed in the spring (for a virus that is particularly dangerous to preexisting medical conditions such as obesity). In a city where many people lack backyards, this was inhumane, nor is there any evidence of trails as a major source of spread.
Mayor Daniel Rivera is a great leader, but this is a stain on his legacy.
We’re sending a shameful message that Lawrence students are not equal to the rest of the Merrimack Valley. We are kicking them while they’re down and denying them the childhood the rest of us took for granted.
Rebecca Healey
North Andover