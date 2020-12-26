To the editor:
It's sad to see that the coordinated attack on our country’s democracy by President Donald Trump arrived in Massachusetts with a lawsuit brought by five defeated GOP candidates led by John Paul Moran.
Just as clear that our next president will be Joe Biden, it is clear that each of these GOP candidates lost fair and square. Their last-minute attempts to invalidate swaths of ballots -- and even the state's election results in their entirety -- represented an attack on the right to vote and have that vote count.
That attack will almost certainly fail, but the damage may already be done to the public’s trust in our elections.
Assuming these failed candidates don’t actually believe that in which they claim -- as is more often the case with Republicans following Trump’s lead these days -- they are doing not only the voters a disservice, but themselves as well.
If any of these candidates ever seek office again and are successful, they should hope that their latest ploy to sow chaos and doubt in the validity of the results doesn’t become the norm.
Biden won. Rep. Seth Moulton won. Sen. Ed Markey won.
These are facts that Moran and the Massachusetts Republican Party have to accept, whether they like it or not.
Eileen Duff
Governor's Councilor, District 5
Peabody