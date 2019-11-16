To the editor:
In response to attempts to refute my last letter, let's look at some actual facts regarding President Trump, Syria and Turkey.
First, Trump does lease his name to a large hotel in Istanbul, for which he gets royalties -- a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clause.
Trump had a late night, unmonitored telephone call with Turkey's president. The next day, he summarily pulled out our troops, who were not being shot at, from northern Syria. It's extremely unlikely the timing is a coincidence.
Turkey immediately invaded, just as its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was widely reported to have told Trump he would. This led to the dislocation 100,000 civilians, at least 100 Kurdish deaths, and the escape of hundreds of ISIS prisoners.
A cease-fire was negotiated by Iran and Russia, making them now the local power brokers, displacing us. Russian troops are occupying former American military bases.
Our troops were not brought home -- just redeployed to Iraq and the Syrian oil fields. Trump has publicly stated that he is protecting the Syrian oil fields so that we can get some of the oil.
Military special forces, not Trump, killed Any Baker al-Baghdadi, and ISIS has already appointed a replacement. Plus, this is an irrelevant, non-sequiter.
All of the above add up to a multi-faceted betrayal by Trump — of our Kurdish allies, our troops in the Middle East, of the U.S. Constitution, and of American interests in the region.
The net effect is to advance the interests of Turkey and our enemies, Russia and Iran, at our expense.
There is a valid reason I am a "never-Trumper" -- his policies are crafted to help himself, his corporate friends and the strongman dictators he admires, at the expense of the American people and our country's interests.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen