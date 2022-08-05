To the editor:
It is increasingly clear that Methuen has a leadership vacuum. We always seem to be in crisis mode, running to catch up.
How many things have fallen through the cracks? How many council actions require an emergency preamble because a deadline is looming? How many times has the mayor told the council, “If you don’t do this right now, something catastrophic will happen?”
Watching council meetings is an exercise in frustration as time after time the councilors are forced to give last-minute approval without due diligence. Starting with the alleged state “approvals” of COVID relief spending, and extending to contracts and transfers of funds, the council is forced to go along because there’s a deadline, or we’ll miss out on a grant, or some other emergency.
Meanwhile, the city is littered with trash and weeds because the Department of Public Works is understaffed, the 4th of July celebration is a week late, approved projects for ARPA spending have not started, phones at City Hall are not being answered, etc. etc.
The recent trash contract approval was the opposite of transparency. The administration created a plan for a radical change, wrote an RFP, evaluated bids, and decided on a vendor — all without the awareness and participation of the community. The contract was brought to the council days before the current trash contract was to expire. Residents will incur additional costs and are confused about the details of the plan. It’s chaos where there could have been order.
Ten elected officials have been entrusted with the well-being of this city. Where is the leadership?
Sid Harris
Methuen
