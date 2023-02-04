To the editor:
During Black History Month, it’s important to acknowledge that we still live with health disparities affecting people in Black communities. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, while African Americans are about two times more likely than whites to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, they are less likely to have a diagnosis, resulting in poor health outcomes and a lack of access to resources. The good news is that there’s work we can all do.
Right now in every community, the opportunity to take part in research for Alzheimer’s disease is something all of us can learn about. We will never get to a treatment, prevention, or cure for Alzheimer’s disease that works for everyone until we have strong and diverse representation in research studies along the way.
As director of diversity at the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, I invite you to learn more at www.madrc.org and encourage you to attend one of our upcoming informational events.
Michael Kincade
Boston
