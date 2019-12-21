To the editor:
On Dec. 7, the Merrimack Valley Prevention And Substance Abuse Project hosted an amazing event at the Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Our main goals are outreach, prevention and education on the dangers of substance misuse.
At the event we had a group called Drug Story Theater. This group was founded by Dr. Joseph Shrand. What he did was take some of his younger clients who were in early recovery and create their story to be performed on stage. Their ages ranged from 14 to 22.
Although we had a good turnout, I was disappointed more parents did not attend with their children.
I did get the opportunity to chat with a ninth grader from Andover after the show. To make a long story short, she confided that approximately 50% of the students had at the very least tried marijuana.
For the many parents that say “not my kid,” I ask you to please think again.
I invite you to reach out to the Prevention and Substance Abuse Project and learn all you can.
You just might save yourself a lifetime of fear and misery.
Phil Lahey
Methuen