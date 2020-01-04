To the editor:
I appreciate readers reading my letters and finding meaning in what I say. I don’t countenance people like Michael Veves attributing an entirely different meaning to what I write.
The quote he created last week is fake while he attempts to malign my writing. His misrepresentation of my writing is wrong and required correction.
Many in my family are in education. I know they aren’t totalitarian. Teach real American history and constitutional civics again, and increase knowledge that is lacking in the current curricula.
That would eliminate the current socialist ideal found in the young of today.
Typical of radical Democrats, they prefer to smear people with falsehood and misrepresentation rather than even consider an alternate viewpoint.
There exists a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from December 2015 in which she explains how the Democrats operate to smear their opposition with outright lies, feeding an accusation to their acolytes in the mainstream media and letting the media create a smear “fact” out of nothing.
Democrats have no love for the Constitution, our history or the Founders, as shown by their opposition to our fundamental judicial process of innocence until proven guilty.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, the faux impeachment of our president and the creation of non-existent crimes to convict Gen. Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone — all illustrate their contempt of America and constitutional law.
To this add Paul Manafort, who has been persecuted based upon false “evidence” from the Ukraine, and you can see that all they want is power and control so they can run our lives.
Bill Weimar
Salem, N.H.