To the editor:
It’s only November and my heating oil is the highest it’s ever been. Come December I know it will only get shockingly higher.
I am one of many Granite Staters who rely on heating oil during our extreme winters here in New Hampshire. But my safety and warmth is coming at the cost of my paycheck and livelihood.
Instead of defending American energy, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Pappas, and Democrats in Congress pushed for other countries to be the empires of the energy market. Because of their decision to put other countries before the U.S., prices have gone up for people back here.
Pappas is a Biden stamp time and time again — supporting him when he canceled the Keystone pipeline and when he opposed American energy. Granite Staters are choosing between heating and eating and Pappas goes as far as saying he wants to raise the gas tax.
That’s why I’m backing Karoline Leavitt. She’s a New Hampshire-first patriot who, unlike Chris Pappas, will always protect American energy independence and work to lower our costs.
Brittany Cavallo
Londonderry
