To the editor:
A Sound Off contributor in Thursday's newspaper railed against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its plinth in Charlottesville, Virginia last week. The write criticized “leftists: in this matter, as Lee was a hero in the Mexican War.
Capt. Lee was no war hero. He was a staff officer who served as Gen. Winfield Scott's tactician. He was far from the front lines.
Lee was also a traitor to the Union, to which he swore a sacred oath before God to uphold the Constitution when he matriculated at West Point. He betrayed his country.
He should have been hanged for treason, because that's what his actions amounted to.
Folks like this contributor often refer to themselves as “patriots.” But, I ask you to recall Samuel Johnson's definition of patriotism in his “Dictionary,” (1747): "Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
If you believe Gen. Robert E. Lee was a patriot, you must think that it's OK to take up arms against the United States.
Tom Chapman
Haverhill