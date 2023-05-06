To the editor:
This letter is responding to Howard Bleichfeld’s letter published,
“Fully fund Pentucket schools budget.” Mr. Bleichfeld is correct in realizing that rising costs combined with decreasing state funds causes a budget shortfall, an override, and increased real estate taxes.
But shortfall amounts are not shared equally among towns in the regional school districts. More importantly, realize all regional school districts are experiencing a blood loss in money from the state.
The state Legislature refuses to fix a broken algorithm (mathematical formulae) allocating the second biggest revenue stream for towns.
Reduce the tax burden on an aging population: Do your job legislators.
Bonnie Perlaman
Merrimac
