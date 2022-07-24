To the editor:
This week the Massachusetts Legislature passed An Act Driving Clean Energy and Offshore Wind. We are grateful to the members of the Conference Committee who spent long hours reconciling the House and Senate bills. There were many complicated issues and details that needed attention. We also thank our local legislators who advocated and voted for the bill.
The bill advances the requirement to decarbonize (“green”) and modernize the electric grid with offshore wind and solar so that transportation and building heating and cooling can be electrified. The bill provides for job training, incentivizes electric vehicles including public buses, prevents woody biomass burning from eligibility for renewable energy credits, and promotes the piloting of greenhouse gas emissions-free forms of heating and cooling, such as networked geothermal, for buildings.
We are experiencing a longer heatwave than is normal for our region. There are unheard of heat waves all over the country and the world. We need to get moving on transitioning off natural gas and other carbon-emitting fuels to renewable energy. We are fortunate our legislators understand this and respond.
Karen Martin
Chair, North Parish Climate Justice
North Andover
