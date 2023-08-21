To the editor:
I was born with familial hypercholesterolemia, or FH, a hereditary condition that causes high low-density lipoprotein or LDL cholesterol. Explained simply, my condition can cause heart attacks even at an early age.
My story isn’t rare. FH is one of the most common genetic diseases and affects approximately 1 in 250 individuals. But, it is treatable and the associated cardiovascular disease is largely preventable with early and intensive treatment. Thankfully, I have a supportive family and team of healthcare professionals who work with me to ensure my FH remains under control.
As you can imagine, people like me are at the highest risk when they are not managing their disease with proper lifestyle changes and medication. There are a variety of different medications and treatments to treat cardiovascular diseases and the most effective treatment will vary for each person based on their diagnosis, history, and other factors.
Unfortunately, life-saving medications are too often denied or treatment is delayed by arbitrary policies put in place by insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers.
We need to advocate for a better health care system that ensures patients have access to innovative, life-saving medications and treatments. Congress and many state legislatures are reviewing legislation, like comprehensive reform of pharmacy benefit managers, or middlemen making clinical decisions, that would solve this problem.
My condition is not curable, and I am leaning on our legislators to pass meaningful legislation to reduce barriers to access for those with incurable and chronic diseases.
Angelica Pierce
Salem, Mass.
