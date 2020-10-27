To the editor:
The U.S. Supreme Court is becoming more conservative and is likely to overturn the Affordable Care Act. We have been told, if this happens, it will be replaced by a better, cheaper plan that still covers pre-existing conditions. But where is this plan?
They say that people will be able to buy health insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition. This is particularly important during the current COVID-19 crisis, where more than 226,000 Americans have died from the virus. Approximately 10% to 15% of cases progress to severe disease.
At 8.8 million cases thus far, that translates into 880,000 to 1,320,000 survivors who may experience long-term health issues (or pre-existing conditions).
“Individuals recovering from COVID-19 may struggle with a number of respiratory, cardiac and kidney problems,” warns Dr. Laurie Jacobs, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center. “They also have an increased risk of blood clots, which can potentially lead to a stroke or heart attack.”
Here is the rub: Any replacement that requires coverage for these conditions but does not control the cost of that coverage, actually denies coverage for being unaffordable.
To date, Republican proposals transfer the problem to the states in terms of block grants or similar reimbursement provisions.
As a result, a vote for state representatives on Nov., 3 is crucial, for they may have to legislate the provisions of pre-existing conditions.
You decide but the safe choice is undeniably a vote for the Democratic slate.
James Green
Londonderry