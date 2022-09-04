To the editor:
My name is Dave Michienzi, and I will be voting for Virginia Leigh for Essex County sheriff.
Massachusetts, throughout the history of this nation, has a tendency to be on the forefront of leading by example into the next generation of society. Virginia Leigh promises to do exactly that.
This nation accounts for 25% of prisoners in the world.
In addition, America has one of the highest recidivism rates in the world. In large part, this is because so many of our prisons are run for profit, and treat their prisoners inhumanely in order to keep power and control over overcrowded prison populations.
How do we fix this?
We must first stop treating prisons as businesses. If our focus is constantly on the bottom line, then we are not focused on the true purpose and intent of a prison sentence.
That intent should be rehabilitation.
Our constant aim with prisoners should be to teach them ways to reintegrate themselves into society so as to create a better situation in the future for themselves, for their family, and for their community.
For too long, we have relied on people with a history in law enforcement to be the ones to oversee our prison population.
But sadly, police treat prisoners the way we would expect police to treat prisoners. They view them as criminals, inept of redemption, and incapable of rehabilitation.
This is our opportunity to end this cycle.
Please join me Sept. 6 in voting for Virginia Leigh.
David Michienzi
Haverhill
