To the editor:
We need to keep competitive retail energy rates in Massachusetts. I oppose the bills introduced by Rep. Frank Moran and Sen. Brendan Crighton that would close the competitive retail energy market and remove my energy choice.I was disappointed to see this legislation introduced again.
I know more than 1,000 Massachusetts energy customers fought against this legislation last year. I like being able to choose my energy supplier because it reduced my electricity supplier cost by 50%. Competition is important and customers deserve to have a choice and options, especially in this current high-inflation environment.
Norman Boisse
Methuen
