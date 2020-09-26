To the editor:
Isn't it strange how conservatives always complain about their freedom being taken away ("you cant make me war that mask; it affects my freedom"), except when it's someone else's freedom. Then, it's apparently OK.
Take the letter by fellow Windhamite Nick McNulty in the Sept. 23 Eagle-Tribune-23 regarding term limits. He usually has no problem complaining on social media with regularity about his freedoms being infringed upon, yet he'd quickly take away the freedom of anyone who meets the requirements from running for office, and take away our right to vote for whomever we please.
It's not much a double-standard worthy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, though. It's actually much simpler. He'd like the Democrats, who are continually overwhelmingly returned to office by their constituents of both parties, to be prevented from running again. That way, he feels a lesser Democratic candidate might actually lose to a Republican.
It's typical conservative "thinking." We can't beat them at the ballot box, so let's rig the rules.
The GOP has been suppressing legitimate majority vote for decades, aided by the execrable Electoral College, which of course, was implemented by slaveowners and exists nowhere else in the world. And, gee, look how well that has worked. In the past 28 years, the GOP has garnered most votes for the presidential office exactly once.
And look at the disasters the Electoral College has given us -- two terms of President George W. Bush (costly wars, infringed rights, ignoring terrorist threats, exploded deficit) and the current officeholder, of whom no rational person can say made us better off for his reign of error than we were four years ago. That is, unless 1,000 dead Americans a day and a $3 trillion deficit with half the country literally on fire makes you happy.
Adding to that, over 18 million Americans voted Democratic over Republicans in the last senate election, yet Republicans have a slim majority. It's ridiculous.
And that's why we're in the mess we are today. Term limits are unconstitutional, undemocratic, suppresses the vote and subvert the will of the majority.
You want to get rid of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Find someone who can beat her, with intelligent ideas and policies people actually want.
I'm opposed to any restrictions on people voting for whom they please, even the office of president. I don't think that should be limited to two terms either, regardless of which party holds the office. You want to vote for President Donald Trump 10 times in a row? Go right ahead. Let the people decide -- unless you're afraid of losing the battle of ideas.
The last guy to hold office of the president for more than two terms was Franklin D. Roosevelt, and we seemed to make out pretty good for it.
Domenic A. Feroce
Windham