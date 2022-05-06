To the editor:
First they came for my neighbors and I said nothing. Then they came for me and it was too late (Nazi historical reference paraphrased).
Justice Samuel Alito’s inflammatory brief which would eradicate Roe v. Wade will be, if passed, an insidious abuse of women. The fallout will be overwhelming: Women of means will still be able to have viable control over their bodies, but those among us who don’t have the means could, once again, choose back-alley abortions.
Conservative lawmakers (Republican) want to dictate what a woman can choose. How dare they? Women who have been raped or are victims of incest would be denied an abortion. It’s sickening. For the people against a woman’s choice, they don’t need to choose this health alternative. But please don’t control another person’s choice.
If they manage to pull this off, with 73% of the country aligned with a woman’s choice, they will then go after gays, same-sex marriage, and mixed marriage. Where will it end? Stopping women from voting? There has also been an escalation in antisemitism.
We have seen the violence of the MAGA crowd and it’s reminiscent of what’s happening in Ukraine right now. We must be worried about this vile element in our midst, and they must be stopped.
It is especially important to vote in the mid-term elections this year.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.