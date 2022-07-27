To the Editor:
In his July 25, 2022 letter Mr. Xenakis states that the issue of abortion can now be left up to the states. That this is, “a purely democratic decision.” However, when polls show 60% of Americans favor a woman’s right to abortion, state legislators are criminalizing even leaving their states to get services elsewhere. How is that consistent with freedom and democracy? This is no longer a democratic practice. The people in those states that outlaw abortion, are in spite of the author’s premise, steamrolling the majority.
I could go on but ultimately the only way in which this can possibly be a “democratic decision” is for there to be a referendum, and if the Supreme Court and Mr. Xenakis prefer, this could be done on a state-by-state level.
But the only people that should be allowed to vote in such a referendum would be women. For predominantly male state legislatures to make laws concerning a woman’s body is an outrageous presumption of authority and takes us back to the Middle Ages.
Marc Klein
North Andover
