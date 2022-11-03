To the editor:
Republicans have been hammering Democrats as soft on crime incessantly. Let’s look at the facts:
First, according to the FBI Crime Index from 2020 New England has the lowest violent crime rates in the nation and is populated mostly by Democrats. Three of the highest crime rates are in Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana, all Republican states. Republicans’ unwillingness to place any restrictions on the use of AR -15 military assault weapons is creating carnage in our schools, churches, and synagogues. These weapons are not needed for self -defense. The weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest period of time.
Excessive violence is also being created by Republicans who spread misinformation on election results. Four recounts of 2020 election results in Arizona all showed that Biden won the state and they still deny the results. This Big Lie led directly to the violence on Jan. 6 resulting in half a dozen deaths, mostly of police officers, and more recently the assault on Paul Pelosi by a right-wing nut looking for Nancy.
There are other types of crimes as well, such as bank fraud, tax fraud, defrauding campaign donors, lying to the FBI and defying congressional subpoenas. There are six Trump officials indicted or jailed on these felony charges, including Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.
None of the facts seem to matter to Republicans, who have abandoned honesty as a worthwhile virtue.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.