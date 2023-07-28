To the editor:
Well, we have two candidates running for Methuen mayor and that’s good. I was really afraid we would have another uncontested election. So you know, when I pulled papers for mayor, it was to use it as a vehicle to see how the people of Methuen felt about a manager and strong council form of government. I unfortunately dropped out for the purpose of avoiding a primary, which would have caused the city in excess of $40,000.
People asked me why I said I don’t want the job. That’s simple: I’m 75 years old and don’t believe I would have the stamina to take the stress of a job that is 24/7. But 10 or 15 years ago if I would have had the opportunity to be mayor, there are things I would change.
Number one, I believe the mayor has too much power and does not take advantage or get input from his city councilors and department heads. If a mayor is smart, he will use the knowledge that his department heads have, and not be offended when they call him out privately in disagreement.
The same could be said for the City Council – instead of working against each other, work together in the running of the city and take advantage of each member’s knowledge and experience of living in Methuen.
Anyway, at my age it’s just a pipe dream, but I would hope that now that I have decided not to run for mayor, the council will put a nonbinding question on the ballot to see how people feel about a city manager form of government .
Phil Lahey
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.