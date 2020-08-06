To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor (“COVID-19 a political tool wielded against Trump”) mixed a plethora of natural, novel and unnatural events that cause mortality among U.S. citizens, backed by flawed statistics that greatly deflate the true death rate caused by the flu, H1N1 and the agent provoking our present pandemic, COVID-19.
The writer, Dick Hodges, neglected to correctly convert decimals to percentages by reporting the 2017-18 flu death rate at 0.0888% when it should read 8.88%, and accordingly 3.62% for COVID-19, not 0.0362% — a 100-fold error in both cases.
His calculation for the 2009 swine flu, H1N1, went awry with a death rate of 0.0002% when it should read 0.02%.
Even the calculation for the annual U.S. death rate should be 0.82%, not 0.0082%.
Such erroneous portrayal of the dangers posed by these diseases via the blatant misuse of data makes folly of the truth and fits the paradigm of fake news and alternate realities at the heart of President Donald Trump’s demagoguery and outright lies.
The writer also seemed to neglect that there are viable vaccines for the flu, available voluntarily to all Americans, whereas presently there are none yet available for COVID-19, hence the absolute need for wearing masks and physical distancing.
There are many events that sooner or later bring us full swing in the cycle of life and death, some avoidable, others not.
Nevertheless, ennobling an incompetent, uncaring president with untruths has the potential to lead even more Americans and people worldwide onto paths of unnecessary suffering and unwarranted death.
Bill Kolbe
Andover