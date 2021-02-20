To the editor:
Sean Lewis is an experienced member of Salem’s budget committee. He shares the concerns of the citizens of the town and understands how our government works.
As a strong proponent of public safety, Lewis supported the expansion of the Salem Police Department by two officers in 2018. Further showing his support for public safety, he voted for eight additional firefighters in Salem through the SAFER grant in 2018.
With his strong voting record on public safety, we can count on him to support some of Salem’s pressing public safety issues such as a new police department and a new west side fire station.
Lewis' voting record for the Woodbury School renovation project in 2020 shows that he is a strong advocate of public schools. We can trust him to make budget decisions in favor of our schools and community.
As the Budget Committee’s representative for the 2021-26 Capital Improvement Plan, Lewis provided funding recommendations for the town’s future equipment and construction needs. He has an effective grasp of the town’s municipal funding needs and programs.
With his passionate support of our public schools, public safety and municipal works department, he is an incumbent whom Salem cannot afford to lose.
Immediate solutions usually do not come from people who are still learning on the job.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Sean Lewis for Budget Committee at the March 9 Town Meeting.
Joe Feole
Salem, N.H.