To the editor:
Much has been made in this column about the supposed “big lie” perpetuated about the 2020 election and its use as the foundation for new restrictive voting laws.
Setting aside the fact that most of the voting laws proposed by Republican governors are far less restrictive than those currently in place in Blue states, it’s clear that liberal pundits enjoy this distraction as cover for their own series of “bigger lies.”
For two long years we heard nothing but “Russian collusion,” a myth built upon a phony dossier funded by the Clinton campaign. When the two-year investigation ultimately turned up empty, liberals moved on to other lies.
There was a phony Ukrainian scandal fueled by hearsay from an anonymous whistleblower; an attempted takedown of a U.S. Supreme Court nominee based on an unsubstantiated, 30-year-old sexual assault allegation; and a debunked immigration narrative accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of putting kids in cages. Those were the same cages built by the Obama administration and currently in use by the Biden administration.
Then there were “tax cuts for the rich,” which actually benefited the middle class.
This list barely scratches the surface of four years of “bigger lies” by the left.
Now, after a summer of destruction in our cities and broad accusations of systemic racism, we are told that red state governors seek a return to Jim Crow-era voting restrictions.
Liberals ignore that there is less proof of voter suppression than there is of voter fraud.
Which “bigger lie” will they try next?
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.