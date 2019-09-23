To the editor:
Following are examples of liberal thinking and the “bright hope” they see for America:
Liberals believe the government will do a better job of spending the money I earn than I would.
Freedom of speech is fine for liberals as long as nobody is offended.
Liberals aren’t concerned about millions of babies who are aborted, so long as all death row inmates are kept alive.
Liberals think illegal aliens have a right to free health care and education, the right to vote and the right to collect Social Security — so we should take Social Security from Americans who paid into it. I say, build a wall.
They believe businesses should not be allowed to make profits for themselves. They need to break even and give the rest away to the socialist Democratic establishment government in Washington for redistribution.
They believe you are way too irresponsible to own a gun, and that our local police are all that we need to protect us from murderers and thieves.
They believe that only liberal judges should rewrite the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights to suit people on the fringe who would never get their agendas past voters.
They accept a liberal federal government that forces institutions and individuals to violate their moral and religious beliefs.
Obamacare, it turns out, did not make up the $716 billion — that money was transferred from Medicare.
Also, there were 48 million families on food stamps; the number is far fewer today.
Our American school children should not be brainwashed into robot, good little liberals by left-wing communist teachers who do not teach American history.
After really thinking about it and considering the above facts, the country could be in big trouble.
Maybe President Trump, given a change by these liberals, can consider freedom and free enterprise — a different, independent, positive position for building America. It would be the opposite of this off-track, liberal, progressive, socialist experiment that some wish for America.
To reestablish freedom and have real hope and opportunity for all Americans, the best chance to survive and strengthen America is President Trump and his administration.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.