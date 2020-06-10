To the editor:
Regarding the Andover fire lieutenant who confronted a resident while she was retrieving her own mail, if town employees are challenging residents who are persons of color, I believe residents have a right to know that employee's name.
I don't know what law the Andover labor lawyer is relying on to prevent the town from giving the name to the newspaper, but I feel strongly that if your reporters can learn the name of the employee, you should print it.
This is a matter of public interest and is crucial to those of us who do not want our town to employ a person whose first thought when he sees a person of color taking mail out of a mailbox is, she must be stealing mail.
Ellen Davis Sullivan
Andover