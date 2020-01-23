To the editor:
As a New Hampshire resident, I am no stranger to the frequent tap-tapping on my door during the primary campaign season. For years clipboard wielding political advocates have interrupted my mealtimes, flooded my welcome mat with flyers, and clogged my sidewalk walking to and fro.
Now, I’m one of them. Here’s what I learned about canvassing during the NH primary:
It’s intimidating. While it is certainly hard to answer your door multiple times per day to strangers on your doorstep, it is harder to approach a door from the outside. I’ve faced aggressive dogs, angry voters and many a thinly veiled threat when a simple “no thank you” would do.
Remember that even if you do not agree with canvassers’ political positions, they are people too. They are trained to practice good judgment and never be rude or negative. Homeowners should do the same.
It’s important. We live in a country divided by political beliefs. Canvassers are trying to engage you in a conversation that is both needed and absent in a lot of our communities.
If you don’t want to engage, that’s OK. They will understand. But know that they are working hard for what they believe in, and no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, they want to hear from you. Your voice is important.
Living in New Hampshire gives us the opportunity to vote in the first primary of the nation. Stay informed, spread the word, and maybe even consider expanding the conversation.
Lisa DeMio
Hampstead