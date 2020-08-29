To the editor:
I am encouraging my friends in Derry to vote for Lorraine Lindenberg for state representative this year. Derry sends a big delegation to the Statehouse, and she deserves to be part of it. She has a heart for service, as her volunteer community service experience with ServiceLink and AARP have shown.
Lindenberg is pro-life with deep conservative values and ideas. She will fight to keep our taxes low and will support the rights of parents and gun owners in New Hampshire.
I testified on several bills earlier this year in Concord. I faced a committee and spoke with representatives. That was an eye-opener.
I'm convinced that the House needs more people who haven't forgotten how to listen to their neighbors. Lorraine Lindenberg will be that kind of public servant. Derry Republican voters can vote for her in the primary on Sept. 8.
Lori Safford
Pelham