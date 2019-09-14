To the editor:
We have a terrible crisis at our southern border.
Although, once built, the wall will stop and funnel a larger percentage of illegal border crossings, the solution must come with permanent legislation — laws that dictate immediate deportation and negate acceptance once an illegal alien touches American soil.
What legislation is being authored or proposed by our congressional delegation representing the Merrimack Valley?
One of our senators, elected last November, declared in December that she was running for president, and according to her speeches on the stump, she is in favor of providing free medical care and social service benefits to illegal aliens.
The other senator is a prime proponent of the Green New Deal, which will take away our cars, airplanes and steaks within 10 years.
Our representative from Andover is busy trying to help illegal aliens avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and break existing U.S. law.
Proposed solitons to this border problem almost certainly will not come from the politicians we are counting on to represent us here in the Merrimack Valley.
Jack Carroll
Andover